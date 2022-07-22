Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $46.50 at ATB Capital

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital to $46.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 2.4 %

HAL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 10,554,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,755,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.