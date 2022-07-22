Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $46.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital to $46.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,554,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

