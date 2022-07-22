Guggenheim Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $246.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $246.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $221.74. 836,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

