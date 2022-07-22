Guggenheim Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $225.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

TSCO traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $194.89. 1,522,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

