Guggenheim Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.27. The company had a trading volume of 602,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.