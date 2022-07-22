GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

