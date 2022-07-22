GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 46,544 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 99,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

BAC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

