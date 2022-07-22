GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 45,390 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

