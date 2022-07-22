Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.04 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $132.04 million and $5.50 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00264216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00103791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00074448 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 271,072,714 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.