Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

