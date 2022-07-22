Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $523.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average of $494.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $491.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

