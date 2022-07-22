First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Cut to $44.50 by Analysts at Hovde Group

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $44.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

