Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.