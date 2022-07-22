FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10,443.0% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 725,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386,108. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

