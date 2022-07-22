Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,724,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.43 and a 200 day moving average of $424.56.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

