Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $93.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

