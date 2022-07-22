FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 324,583 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324,583 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 652,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. 152,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,508. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.