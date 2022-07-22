FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2,141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,238 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

