FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,939 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.23. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

