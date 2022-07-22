Essex Savings Bank Buys 2,842 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

