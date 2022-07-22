EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $323.30. 289,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

