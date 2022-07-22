EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. 23,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

