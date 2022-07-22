Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 846,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,533. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.