Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.
Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 846,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,533. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
