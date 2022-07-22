Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $577.00 Price Target at Cowen

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $577.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.67.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $459.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,713. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.24. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 76.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 304.4% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

