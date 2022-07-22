Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,854,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $236,115,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

