Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 314 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $529.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.96 and its 200 day moving average is $514.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

