Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.84 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

