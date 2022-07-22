Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,326,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

