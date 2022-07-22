DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $413,013.53

DePay (DEPAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $413,013.53 and approximately $143.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032342 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DePay

