Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.88. 29,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.