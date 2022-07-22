CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,037. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 133.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

