CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFB. Stephens cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

CFB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,203. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Insider Activity

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

