Credit Suisse Group Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $25.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE STWD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,271,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,453. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
