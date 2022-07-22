Credit Suisse Group Cuts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $68.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHI. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

