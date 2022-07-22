Cowen Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $400.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.30. The stock had a trading volume of 289,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.