Cowen Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $157.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 329,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

