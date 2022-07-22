Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.90 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015929 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032229 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
