Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.90 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032229 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.