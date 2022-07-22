Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,959 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.82.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.