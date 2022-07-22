ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

