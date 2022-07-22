Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $86.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,671. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

