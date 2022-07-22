Collective (CO2) Market Cap Achieves $44,420.61

Collective (CO2) traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Collective has a total market capitalization of $44,420.61 and $7.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

Buying and Selling Collective

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

