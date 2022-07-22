CoinPoker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,726.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $45,726.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,741.65 or 1.00033745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

