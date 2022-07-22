Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $86.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

