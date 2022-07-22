Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Tesla by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $18.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $833.95. The stock had a trading volume of 581,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

