ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $315,759.74 and $104,848.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
