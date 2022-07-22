Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $145,763,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

DHR stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.66. 28,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.