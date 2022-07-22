Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713,533 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

