Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.96

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

