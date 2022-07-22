Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. 162,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Banner has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,438,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

