Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.
BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ball Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 2,231,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $98.09.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.