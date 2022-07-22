Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ball Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 2,231,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

